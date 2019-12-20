Fort Smith now officially has a utilities director.

City officials on Thursday announced their appointment of Lance McAvoy to Utilities Director. McAvoy's appointment fills a spot that he filled on an interim basis after former director Jerry Walters resigned in September.

McAvoy has served in utilities in Fort Smith for 23 years. He is chair of the Arkansas Water Works and Water Environment Association and serves on the Wastewater License and Drinking Water License advisory committees for the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Department of Health, according to a city news release.

City officials said McAvoy's performance during the Arkansas River flood in May and June 2019 was "critical" to protecting residents' drinking water, continuity of services, minimizing damage to sewer and wastewater facilities, and fusing FEMA funding for recovery, the release states.

"He has strong support from the Board of Directors, and he’s viewed by other department leaders as a valuable and collegial partner," City Administrator Carl Geffken said in the news release. "We’re pleased he’s agreed to take on this challenge."

McAvoy as utilities director will help the city move forward with the federal consent decree. A capital improvement plan estimates the city could spend $260 million over the next seven years on sewer system updates in the consent decree.

He will also help the city hold down sewer rates and improve billing and customer service, Geffken said. The city call center set up to handle increased call volume for billing had received tens of thousands of calls in about two-months after it opened in the wake of inflated water bills.

"I’m not blind to the numerous challenges we face," McAvoy said in the news release, "but I’m excited by the opportunities we’ll be pursuing as we bring the department forward."

McAvoy first joined the city as a chemist in Utilities and was promoted to deputy director of operations in 2015. He worked as a private environmental consultant prior to joining the city.