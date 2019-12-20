The Crawford County Quorum Court met Dec. 16 to establish the annual operating budget for 2020.

To maintain the fiscal integrity of the county, the government body voted to approve and establish the operating budget for 2020. The total projected revenues for the general fund are $8,008,755. The county jail and sheriff will receive the largest of the revenues. This includes $1,889,387 for the sheriff’s department and $1,104,231 for the county jail. The complete expenses will add up to $7,999,921.

Sales tax revenues are projected to be $1,540,000, with the total public safety budget at $1,475,652. The sheriff’s department will receive $671,380 from sales tax revenue. The jail will receive $216,200. The rest of the funds will go towards, juvenile, coroner, rural fire association, hazmat and constables.

Other notable funds for the 2020 operating budget include: $7,175,185 for the highway fund, $2,539,133 for jail and law enforcement fund, the county library fund with $1,291,508, and the E-911 budget of $521,335.

The quorum court also voted to appropriate additional funds and to approve additional expenditures. A detailed description of the appropriations was printed in the Dec. 14 edition of the Press-Argus Courier.