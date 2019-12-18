Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing, the 2019 Times Record Christmas Card recipient, provides equine-assisted therapy services to many people in the River Valley, but they could do more with a little support.

The nonprofit organization has a waiting list of over 75 people with disabilities who could benefit from therapy with horses.

There are currently 13 patients being helped per week in the group’s pilot program at a barn and arena that have been donated for temporary use. Help from the public is needed to build a fence, estimated at $15,000 to $18,000, around property at Chaffee Crossing donated by the Cabaness family.

Thursday is the deadline to provide a donation in support of Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing and have a name for that donor printed in the Times Record’s Christmas Eve edition.

While humans and horses are known to have the ability to form a strong personal bond, the physical characteristics of a horse also aid in therapy for many disabilities.

“A horse is the only animal that moves most similar to a human,” said Jodi Kusturin, a licensed physical therapist and executive director of Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing. “Our pelvis has the same three dimensional pattern, and so the movement of the horse is very important in equine-assisted therapy.”

Kusturin has seen many times how a rider in therapy will show improvement in posture, muscle control, sensory motor skills, balance and more because of the movement of the horse helping the rider strengthen the patient’s core muscles.

There is also progress toward self-awareness, self-confidence, self-discipline and concentration, Kusturin said. The outcomes of equine-assisted therapy are achieved more effectively, and this type of therapy is addressing the physical, cognitive and emotional needs.

Long-range plans for Manes & Miracles also include offering the “Hooves for Heroes” program, which will utilize horse riding and other methods to ease the stress felt by veterans.