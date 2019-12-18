The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday narrowly voted against the sale of the River Valley Sports Complex to OFED Commercial Properties, citing the selling price versus the land's appraised value.

Directors voted 4-3 against the $210,273 sale, which would have funded the estimated $250,000 needed to install artificial playing turf at Kelley Park Ballfields. The sale, if approved, would have been less than one-fourth of the land's $852,000 appraised value. OFED's is the only offer the city has received for the land.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton, Ward 4 Director George Catsavis, Ward 2 Director Andre Good and At-Large Director Neal Martin voted against the sale.

"There's a mass of conflicting info," Morton, who in November asked if there was a possibility of a better sale, said of the appraisal and offer price.

Located in Chaffee Crossing, the land for the River Valley Sports Complex has sat largely undeveloped since it was set aside for construction in 2011. City officials in February 2018 decided to terminate its contract with the sports complex in large part because of convicted former state Sen. Jake Files' fraudulent use of state General Improvement Fund money tied to the project.

The city lost $1.08 million because of the failed project, according to City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Morton, before the vote, questioned the adequacy of the appraisal. Although she eventually voted in favor of the appraisal, At-Large City Director Robyn Dawson agreed, adding that multiple financial personnel she has spoken to have advised against the accuracy of the appraisal.

Catsavis added that the land could appreciate over time, thus yielding a bigger offer.

At-Large City Director Kevin Settle argued the city should go ahead with the sale, even though it was less than a fourth of the asking price.

"That's money we don't have to spend for maintenance years down the road," Settle said, adding that he believes developments on the property would benefit the city. At-Large City Director Robyn Dawson said Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority officials have told her developers plan to create a motocross facility with the land.

City directors, despite their vote on the Sports Complex, voted unanimously to fund turf installation at Kelley Ballfields, citing the potential tax revenue impact on the city. Settle, before the motion passed, said the city ought to determine a viable revenue source for the project because of the lack of funding from a Sports Complex sale.

City officials in October decided to sell the undeveloped land, which Lau called "a thorn in (his) side" for years.