Mercy Fort Smith celebrated its new location for neurosurgery care recently with an open house and blessing at the location on the fifth floor of the hospital’s 7001 Rogers Ave. location.

Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery – Rogers Avenue, a 16,000-square-foot neurosciences center at Mercy Fort Smith, is the new home of husband-and-wife team of Dr. Ken Foxx and Dr. Kate Czerniecka-Foxx, who arrived in Fort Smith this summer, returning 24-hour neurosurgical care to the area. Before their arrival, more than 2,000 neurosurgical patients had to be sent to areas outside of Fort Smith to receive the care they needed. Now, Mercy Fort Smith is providing 24-hour neurosurgical care for the community.

“Really, that’s what it’s about, having Ken and Kate here and once again having 24/7 access to neurosurgical care,” said Dr. David Hunton, Mercy Clinic president. “It’s part of our commitment to this community and continuing to serve it.”

Mariah Simmons, APRN, and Haleigh Myers, APRN, also practice at the new facility. Two new neurohospitalists will join the center in the upcoming months – one next summer, and one in summer 2021, Hunton added.

Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith worked to raise a significant portion of the cost of the neurosciences center, and proceeds from the 2018 Mercy Charity Ball went toward creating the new center. In addition, First National Bank of Fort Smith made a $100,000 donation to Mercy for the new center. Pledges to date total $1,655,087.

“We are incredibly grateful for the folks who took a look at this need, this neurosurgical need, and said, ‘You know what, we don’t need people to have to leave this community,'” said Patrick Pendleton, executive director of Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith. “We don’t want people to suffer. We don’t want them to not have access to the kind of care they need and deserve.”

“Having this office, it’s been phenomenal,” Dr. Kate Foxx said. “This community was in great need of neurosurgeons, and we’re very lucky to be here to provide that.” She added that close to 170 cases have been seen since the new facility opened on October and “we have no intention of stopping or slowing down.”

“We’re very happy to be here; we’re very happy we can be here and have been provided with the tools we need to offer such a wide variety of pieces and provide services, really, at the highest level,” Dr. Kate Foxx added.

Studio 6 was the architect on the project, and Wear Construction Management was the general contractor. HSA was the engineering firm.