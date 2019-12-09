Headline: UAM December Commencement Set for Friday, December 13

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its mid-year commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 13 at Steelman Fieldhouse. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Scheduled to be on the program are UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes and Michael Moore, vice president for academic affairs for the UA System and chief academic officer of eVersity. The university will present academic credentials ranging from master’s degrees to technical certificates during the ceremony.

Commencement will be live-streamed on YouTube, with a link that can be accessed from the university’s homepage, UAMont.edu, during the event. The clear bag policy is in place for all guests. For more information, contact the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033.