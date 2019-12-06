Arkansas
John Snyder and Patricia Snyder, aka Patricia Bazarow, aka Patricia McDonald, 38 Hursel Road, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 26.
K & M Spraying LLC, 762 Holdridge Road, Almyra; filed Chapter 11 Nov. 26.
Thomas Michael Perry, dba K&M Spraying LLC, 762 Holdridge Road, Almyra; filed Chapter 11 Nov. 26.
Stephen Dewayne Parr, 8115 Anna St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Johnell Graham, 308 W. Seventh Ave., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Dallas
Marvin Toney and Janet Toney, 1010 S. Main St., Carthage; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Desha
Gregory Paul Freeman and Kristy Lynn Freeman, aka Kristy Lynn Randle, 58 Mistletoe B5, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 29.
Grant
Micheal William Thomas and Jerri Lynn Thomas, 1001 Cunningham St., Leola; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 2.
Kreath B. Worthen, 3114 Highway 167 South, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 3.
Tracy Annette Dutton, 41 Brookside Drive, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 3.
Jefferson
Lawanda Logan, aka Lawanda Willis-Logan, aka Lawanda Willis-Boyd, 300 Henry Wilkins III, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 26.
Daniel Ray Owings, 3207 Donaldson Lane, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 26.
Shirley Ann McClain, 305 Bunker Hill Ave., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
LaSonya Rochelle Scott, 2501 W. 40th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Annabelle Tadina Jacinto, 2304 W. 40th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Thomas B. Austin, aka Brian Austin and Lori A. Austin, 5523 Bullock St., White Hall; filed Chapter 7 Nov. 27.
Emily Mechelle Tyler, 3505 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Darrin Cleoritus Kidd, 2413 W. Saracen St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Nov. 27.
Bruce Donnell Reed, 2008 Port Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 3.