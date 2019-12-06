The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• BROOKSHIRE’S SPRING MARKET, 1024 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 2. Observed wall in meat market area needs to be repaired. Wall covering materials shall be attached to that they are easily cleanable.

• SEARK FOOD COURT, 1900 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Nov. 13. Chicken salad (44 degrees F), milk (42 degrees F), and tomato (42 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed bottles of chemicals in three compartment sink that are not labeled. Bottles of chemicals should be labeled with the common name of the chemical it contains. Bottles of chemicals were labeled during inspection.

• SEARK FOOD COURT, 1900 S. Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 20. Tomato (44 degrees F), chicken salad (45 degrees F), milk (44 degrees F), and chili (43 degrees F) in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• SEARK FOOD COURT, 1900 S. Hazel St. Date of follow-up Dec. 3. Previous violation corrected.

• JENKINS MEMORIAL SCHOOL, 2410 Rike St. Date of inspection Nov. 25. Automatic dishwasher sanitizer is reading 0ppm. Chlorine should read between 50 and 100 ppm. Observed carrots in refrigerator held for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours need to be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Carrots were date marked during inspection.

• MINI MART, 1110 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 15. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink in restroom or kitchen. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. No soap provided at hand washing sink in restroom or kitchen. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder, or bar) at each hand washing sink. Meat slicer is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Turkey, bologna, and cut tomato (43 degrees F) in deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. No date marking observed on opened deli meat and sliced vegetables held for more than 24 hours. Deli meat held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Observed container of seasoning not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observed several flying insects in kitchen area. The premises shall be free of insects, rodents, and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Some ceiling tiles in establishment are damaged or missing and need to be replaced. Floors in establishment are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• MINI MART, 1110 W. Sixth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 25. Previous violations corrected.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 22. Observed raw meat being stored above onions and tomatoes in the walk in cooler. Raw meat should be stored below ready to eat food. Raw meat was moved during inspection. Observed some food being stored throughout facility uncovered. All food should be covered while being stored to protect from contamination. Beans, fries, and salsa (44 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single use buckets being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed a leak in the hand washing sink next to reach in cooler. Sink should be repaired so that it is free from leaks. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should stay covered while not in continuous use. Ceiling vents and tiles in kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 19. Automatic dishwasher is not correctly sanitizing the dishes using hot water. Automatic dishwasher needs to be repaired so that it correctly sanitizes the dishes. Sausage patties (48 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Sausage patties were discarded during inspection. Employee toilet is leaking and needs to be repaired. Observed standing water on the floor in the kitchen. Standing water should be cleaned from the floor. Floor tiles throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 22. Observed standing water on the floor in the kitchen. Standing water should be cleaned from the floor. Floor tiles throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, deli, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 4. Fried chicken (48 degrees F), pimento cheese (44 degrees F), and pasta salad (45 degrees F) in island cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed cut deli meats held for more than 7 days and not discarded. Ready to eat food that must stay cold or opened commercial containers held for more than 7 days should be discarded. Deli meats were discarded during inspection. Observed cut melons in walk in cooler held for more than 24 hours with no date mark. Ready to eat food that must stay cold or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Cut melons were discarded during inspection. Observed chemicals being stored next to single service gloves and containers. Chemicals should be stored separate from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single service items. Chemicals were moved to chemical shelf during inspection. Observed an insect trap being stored on counter top by rotisserie chicken cooker. Insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Insect trap was moved to the floor during inspection. Observed single use containers being stored in box directly on the floor. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Counter tops and shelving throughout deli/bakery area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Floors in the walk in cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed jackets and aprons being stored on boxes of single service containers. Employee clothing should be kept in designated area. Jackets and aprons were moved during inspection.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, deli, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 14. Chicken (46 degrees F), ribs (44 degrees F), and cheese ball (44 degrees F) in island cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Shelving throughout deli/bakery area are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, deli, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 22. No violations reported.