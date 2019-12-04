It’s going to cost about $125 million to run the city next year, or roughly 13.25 million Chick-fil-A nugget combos.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved Tuesday night the 2020 base operating budget by a vote of 5-1. Ward 4 Director George Catsavis voted against the motion and At-large Director Kevin Settle was representing the city at a conference.

“This is just the base budget not any of the new needs that were presented to the board,” said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Catsavis voted against the motion because of concerns about overspending. He noted the Parks and Recreation Department is spending money “they really don’t have,” and the department has to pull from the trails expansions to work on other projects.

The longtime director said he didn’t think the police and fire services received as much funding as he’d like, and Fort Smith should be putting more money back into the fund balance in case of an emergency or if tax revenues fall short.

“I think we can be saving a little bit more money than we’re doing,” Catsavis said. “We could cut back in some areas and quit spending on fun and games right now until we get the necessities paid for.”

Budget clarifications

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton pointed out that intergovernmental revenues listed on the budget are funds received from the state, grants or other forms of government. These are not payments from one city fund or another.

According to the 2020 budget, summary of revenues, some of these payments come from reimbursements for the Transit Department and airport security, other funds are from Sebastian County, one revenue source for 2019 is a federal grant, and the Fort Smith Public School district provides payment for the usage of school resource officers.

“It’s not really a big transfer from water and sewer or any other fund,” Morton said. Runkle confirmed.

Morton also noted the management, policy and administrative expenses go toward services such as the district court, Finance Department, Information and Technology Services Department, the mayor’s office, city administration and Board of Directors funding.

“Those expenses in some of these areas are consolidated in the general fund and charged out to the individual funds for the purpose of efficiency,” Morton said.

Morton said it makes more sense to have one IT Department than one for each individual department.

This means, IT receives its money based on the percentage of work done for each funding source. For example, 37% of the money comes from the general fund because IT spends about 37% of its time and resources handling management, administrative services and police. These services all come out of the general fund. Another 30% of IT’s budget funding comes from water and sewer revenues. The remaining amount is split between other funding sources.

Other things in the budget that were approved are the appropriation of $1 million for the new dispatch and records system for police and fire, the regraded positions for personnel and the allocation of funds for contributions to the Streets Department sinking fund for equipment.

Runkle noted $2.8 million was received as an insurance payment for the Port authority for flood damage. The city has to officially allocate the money, because it serves as the Port’s financial agent.

This money is listed as miscellaneous revenue and then marked as a non-departmental expenditure.

The budget does not include any proposed new fees or taxes. These are considered new requests and will be discussed with other requests, such as personnel and capital purchases, at a special meeting on Dec. 19.