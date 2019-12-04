A fire of unknown origin caused heavy damage to one building in an apartment complex in Pine Bluff Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency Services Chief Shauwn Howell said the fire was reported at Village Green Apartments at 4321 S. Olive St., Building Three.

He said there were 16 units located in the building, eight on each side and residents of that building were able to evacuate after the fire started.

“There was heavy fire and smoke when the first firefighters arrived,” Howell said, adding that the affected building was located at the back of the complex off Olive Street.

“There were no injuries and that’s good,” Howell said. “We reached out to other agencies and Entergy came out and shut off the electricity and we had EASI (Emergency Ambulance Service Inc.) just as a precaution.”

He said Pine Bluff Police were also on the scene and shut down a portion of Olive Street because firefighters had to stretch a line across the street from a hydrant.

“It’s back open now,” Howell said Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents and Howell said the owner of the complex also arrived and was working with the Red Cross to try and place at least some of those who were displace in other apartments in the complex.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Howell said.