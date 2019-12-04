City Administrator Carl Geffken defended Tuesday the decision to add a mayor’s assistant and said payment for the job will be “journal entried” into the appropriate funds. He previously said the employee’s salary was paid from the Utilities budget.

Jurena Storm was moved by Geffken this year to be Mayor George McGill’s assistant, which is legal, according to city code.

This was to assist with information dissemination during the flood and to assist the mayor who was named chairman of the state’s Complete Count Census Committee, “both of which are vitally important,” Geffken said. The state could lose $33,000 over 10 years for every person that is not accounted for, which has a trickle down effect for the city.

“There’s a group of us making sure that we’re doing our best to move the city forward,” Geffken said.

Mayor Ray Baker and others before him had assistants or secretaries of some sort, Geffken said, and this is not out of the ordinary.

The issue, however, was not about adding an assistant position. Rather, Geffken initially told the Times Record that Storm was being paid by the Utilities Department, because she was still working as the communications and program training manager. This position directly supervises employees and helps facilitate programs related to the consent decree.

“She’s still doing her communications work,” Geffken said on Nov. 22. “She’s working there, obviously she’s reduced some of that work, and assisting the mayor.”

Sources denied she was working with Utilities. A separate investigation indicated Storm wasn’t working with the department — including correspondence from city Communications Director Karen Santos, who told the media not to direct requests to Storm because she is with the mayor’s office — but still receiving paychecks funded by the Water and Sewer operating fund.

In contrast to what the Times Record was originally told, Geffken told the board Tuesday any charges related to the position will be based on “actual time spent” and come out of the appropriate accounts.

The 2020 budget says the utilities communications and training program manager has a pay grade of 17. Documents obtained by the Times Record indicate Storm’s salary in that position is $56,721.

The assistant job is listed in the budget as a pay grade of 11 with a salary of $59,730.

Geffken told the board the pay grade was determined by “similar positions and description of work,” including community outreach and census work. The Times Record was told via FOIA request that there is no official job description.

“I think a part time mayor that gets $10,000 a year does not need an assistant who gets paid almost $60,000,” resident David Harris said before the budget vote, noting Arkansas law indicates mayors in cities with a city administrator form of government are considered part time ceremonial positions.

Jesse Fenwick, Animal Services Advisory Board chairman, told the board he supports Storm and she is with the mayor at “anything to do with helping the city of Fort Smith.”

Fenwick said the city leadership spoke several months ago about the importance of retaining employees.

“I think we have a talented and motivated person in Jurena, and I want to encourage you guys to do what you can to keep her here in whatever capacity she feels most comfortable working,” Fenwick said.

Geffken said at the budget hearing an official job posting for the assistant position will be created upon the budget’s approval. The board voted 5-1 to accept the 2020 operating budget.