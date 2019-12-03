A Hot Springs man who was a passenger in a car seen riding along the perimeter fence at the Tucker Maximum Security Unit Wednesday was arrested on a drug related charge after he claimed ownership of a package corrections officers found in the vehicle.

State Police Special Agent Scott Rosegrant reported that the package contained a very small baggie with a powder substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The package also contained two cell phones and chargers and a package of chewing tobacco but when questioned, Eric Gillespie, 24, denied that he was at the prison to make a drop.

Rosegrant reported that a security detail at the prison saw a red Ford Focus riding along the fence line and stopped the car, which was driven by a female. A second female and Gillespie were also in the car.

When questioned, they all said they had gone to West Helena for a family event and were on their way back to Hot Springs when the GPS in the car quit and they got lost. The two females were released pending further investigation.

On Friday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $25,000 bond for Gillespie after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance.