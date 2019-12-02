The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County bid their director of economic development, Caleb McMahon, farewell on March 15, according to a news release from the organization.

An Alliance staffer since mid-2016, McMahon is currently the Real Estate and Business Development Manager for the Port of Columbia County in Washington State. Prior to that, he worked for Baldwin & Shell Construction Company in Little Rock

“I will forever remember my time at the Alliance and hope that I have affected the community in a positive way with my efforts here,” McMahon said on leaving the Alliance offices for the final time as a team member.

“I know the Jefferson County area is poised to grow and thrive,” he added, “and I will be following your progress and cheering for you.”

Co-workers at the Alliance and Chamber of Commerce thanked McMahon for the positive words and responded with congratulations on his new job. A replacement for McMahon has not been announced.