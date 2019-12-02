The Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association Architectural Control Committee met Thursday, Nov. 21 and approved 18 permits, in addition to 2 approved by email after the Nov. 7 meeting.

Permits, all approved:

• 3 Linares Lane – Fence

• 5 Magellan Drive – Church sign, location in accordance with edited photograph of Nov. 21

• 8 Bosque Way – Fence

• 8 Adoracion Way – Sidewalk along seawall, received Cooper Communities, Inc. release, and in accordance with drawing submitted Nov. 26, 2018

• 9 Vista Lane – Boat dock and landscape, noting that walkway in rear easement shall not be set in mortar and be removable

• 12 Fiero Lane – Patio cover, approved by email Nov. 3

• 15 Moreno Way – Patio and storage addition, requires an electrical permit

• 20 Alzar Lane – Landscape new home

• 22 Panorama Drive – Boat dock

• 28 Forjador Lane – New home

• 42 Manso Way – Boat dock

• 43 Victoria Lane – Enclose patio

• 105 Pizarro Drive – New home

• 106 Alba Lane – Replace deck flooring, stairs and railings

• 111 Cordoba Center Drive – Signs, former Arvest Bank branch converted to medical clinic, existing signs with name changes, with a new wall sign that must have earth tone background

• 131 Ponce de Leon Drive, Storage unit building “O”

• 131 Ponce de Leon Drive, Storage unit building “R”

• 196 Elcano Drive – Revised fence, to be black

• 218 Minorca Road – Metal building, approved by email Nov. 14

• 326 Maderas Drive – Widen driveway; as driveways cannot exceed 30% of frontage under the protective covenants, a variance was granted to allow 34% driveway coverage in frontage

In new business, the committee considered a request for advice about a detached garage concept at 5 Salvaterria Lane. The concept was approved, and if owner chooses to apply for a permit, they are to follow requirement of Protective Covenant 10.1.3.

A guest addressed the committee with reference to 2 Arista Court for a previously denied fence request that included placement on limited common property. The Townhouse Association had approved the fence. The purpose for the fence was to screen equipment.

Committee chair John Froning said that limiting fence to 5 feet, shadowbox style together with landscaping on the limited common property would accomplish the beautification requested by the owner and could be allowed by the THA without requesting another permit.

ACC meets next at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Coronado Center. Guests are welcome.