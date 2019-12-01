Dec. 1, 1857 — The First Baptist Church is organized in Fort Smith, by members William H. Byers, Mrs. C.A. Byers, Mrs. M.C. McKinney, Mrs. M.A. Singleton, Silas Ellis and Mrs. M.H. Wheeler.

Dec. 1, 1884 — A.C. Cruce and Norve Naylor begin printing the Fort Smith Times newspaper, a predecessor of today’s Southwest Times Record.

Dec. 2, 1884 — The Masonic Fraternity hosts a grand banquet for the honorable W.H.H. Clayton to mark his election as grand master of the state.

Dec. 3, 1915 — An old landmark of Fort Smith, the Eureka House, is badly damaged by fire. Originally known as the Eberle home, it was moved to North Ninth Street from another location a few years before.

Dec. 3, 1983 — The Southside football team wins the Class AAAA state championship by beating Parkview 9-6. It is Southside’s first football championship.

Dec. 4, 1899 — Members of the Fortnightly Club elects new officers at their annual meeting: President, Mrs. Joseph M. Hill; Vice President, Mrs. T.W.M. Boone; Secretary, Mrs. Stone; Librarian, Mrs. Thos. Barnes; Assistant Librarian, Mrs. J.B. McDonough; and Treasurer, Mrs. Madie M. Johnson.

Dec. 4, 1910 — Fort Smith High School beats Camden 6-3 and wins the state football championship. SW AM

Dec. 4, 1994 — The once-majestic Goldman Hotel at Garrison Avenue and North 13th Street is demolished. The Goldman, opened in 1910, had been a focal point for Fort Smith society, featuring tuxedo-clad waiters and ballroom dancing in its heyday. It had been empty since 1974.

Dec. 4, 1997 — For the first time in Arkansas history, two teams from the same town compete for a state title championship. Northside defeats Southside 27-7 in the Class AAAA title game.

Dec. 4, 2000 — Creekmore Park starts a new holiday tradition with the Creekmore Holiday Express.

Dec. 5, 1884 — The (Fort Smith) Daily Times, an afternoon newspaper, publishes its first daily edition. The Times is one of the three predecessors of today’s Southwest Times Record.

Dec. 5, 1918 — The city’s prosecuting attorney, Earl Hardin, announces that he’ll begin prosecuting parents and guardians of children who skip school.

Dec. 5, 1953 — The Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club is established.

Dec. 5, 1990 — R.L. Qualls, president of Baldor Electric Co., addresses the graduates of Webster University at Fort Chaffee during the first graduation ceremony.

Dec. 6, 1950 — KFSM FM announces that for the first time during the holiday season, it will begin playing nonstop, commercial-free Christmas music until Christmas Day.