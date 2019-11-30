Multiple reports of attempted student abductions have prompted officials with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to remind students if they “see something, say something.” Despite posts circulating on Facebook, UAPB’s campus police say they have not received any reports of attempted abductions.

“The UAPB Campus Police will continue to monitor the situation along with local law enforcement,” said UAPB Campus Police chief Maxie Thomas in a press release.

In the press release, Thomas said the news came after he “received information about an article circulating on social media.” In response, he offered several tips for students to remember when on-campus or anywhere in the community:

Report the exact location of the injured person if possible (i.e. Childress Hall Parking Lot, HPER, Student Union, etc.), provide your call back number, your name in the event the call becomes disconnected and nature of the circumstances, provide brief details concerning the victims’ condition (responsive, nonresponsive, pregnant, medical bracelet, tags, etc.)

Sign up for RAVE (emergency alerts)

Always lock your dorm room and secure your valuables

Don’t let anyone who doesn’t have a student ID into the residence hall even if they ask nicely (verify their identity)

Exchange family contact information with your roommate, go out in pairs or groups when moving about after dark

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network also offers helpful information students can use. In an effort to increase campus safety, officials suggest students know their resources, stay alert, be careful about posting locations on social media, think about a plan B in case of an emergency and don’t be so trusting of those they don’t know.

Students are encouraged to call campus police at (870) 575-8102 or 911 if they have an emergency or see anything suspicious.