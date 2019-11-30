A $25,000 bond was set Monday for a Pine Bluff man on drug and weapons charges.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Brandon Scott, 24, with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a defaced firearm.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Musselwhite, Scott was arrested Nov. 23 after Musselwhite, Capt. Yohance Brunson and a special agent with the FBI stopped a vehicle on the parking lot of A&S Quick Mart at 1416 S. Blake St., because the vehicle had fictitious tags and the driver failed to use a turn signal.

The vehicle was occupied by four males and they were asked to step out for officer safety reasons and when the driver’s side rear door was opened for one of the passengers to exit, officers saw a black nine-millimeter handgun in the floorboard between the passenger’s feet. The passenger, later identified as Scott, was placed in handcuffs.

Musselwhite reported that the gun was fully loaded with a round in the chamber and the serial number appeared to have been defaced. While Scott was standing in front of the vehicle, Brunson reported seeing him drop a small round object on the ground. That object tested positive for cocaine base and weighed .3 grams. It will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Also inside the vehicle, investigators located a fully loaded nine-millimeter handgun that was in the pocket on the back passenger seat. The passenger sitting there, William Carter, had multiple felony warrants for his arrest and was also taken into custody.

On Nov. 24, Scott was interviewed at the adult detention center and said he had no knowledge of any firearms found in the vehicle and did not know anything about the crack cocaine that was found on the ground where he was standing.

Scott said he would hire his own attorney.