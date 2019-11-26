Saturday morning’s Let’s Talk meeting at the DeSoto Club resumed the town halls after the October session was canceled, which the announcement said was to consider the future of the venue. There will not be a Let’s Talk session in December. Director Nancy Luehring said the sessions will resume for 4 months in 2020, from January through April, but the board wanted to let the next empaneled board determine for itself whether to continue the sessions.

The 9-11 a.m. Talk was poorly attended compared to previous sessions, possibly affected by the annual POA sponsored Arts and Crafts fair at the Coronado Center opening at the same time. The brisk discussion among the attendees and the board members present (Tormey Campagna, Cindi Erickson and Luehring) extended beyond the scheduled end time. Topics addressed included governance, roads, the budget, staffing, salaries, marketing, golf, new home fees and more.

The first question was wide-ranging and touched on not-in-budget hiring issues, wages, assessments, the POA budget, and Village members’ lack of trust in the POA administration.

Campagna noted that the 2019 hiring of CMEO Jamie Caperton and the recent hiring of Paul Sage as marketing manager were included in the current year’s budget. He further stated that the POA needed to hire the best and must pay the salaries that attract the best candidates. Campagna asked that members be patient with the marketing team, saying, “Let time show if the team we have works.”

The board members responded to the questioner’s use of the term “trust,” saying that a better term would be “confidence.” “People would feel better if they had confidence in the way money is spent,” Campagna said. Using roads as an example, doing smaller things like filling potholes and sealing cracks in the pavement would lengthen the life of a road.

Erickson added that the POA’s “streets guy,” Ron Sievwright, had experience in road maintenance, and was extending assessment dollars by following plans to preserve roads. She noted that $480,000 was moved from the 2019 budget to the 2020 budget to address paving and other road issues.

Lower level staff were hard to hire because of the higher salaries offered by, for example, Walmart and the racetrack. Campagna commented that because the POA could not find folks to work in garbage collection, they were using temporary workers at approximately the same cost as hired staff.

The second question concerned the marketing plan created by Caperton and the work product of the marketing subcommittee of the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee. Erickson responded, saying, “Establishing a marketing committee was a topic at the May Board retreat. The CEO had a deadline for August to present a marketing plan. Jamie presented a plan in late October that included many of the suggestions of the advisory marketing subcommittee.”

Luehring added, “The plan is not as specific as we would like.” She added that a lot of the suggestions were included, and that Caperton was the staff liaison to the CMPAC marketing subcommittee. Campagna saw Caperton’s plan as a good start. Erickson said the Board should not second guess the plan – it must review the results, the deliverables, and the rooftops.

In a discussion about assessments, Erickson, who was involved in the 2-tier election process in 2014, noted that, “if we didn’t pass the 2-tier assessment we’d be out of cash in 2016. We got a line of credit. Now, coming up on 2020 and we are facing lack of growth, but we need to get where we want to be.” She added, emphasizing, “we have no imminent financial concerns. We need to create larger reserves to address deferred maintenance.” Later in the session, Erickson commented, “We must begin community discussions on raising funds for major deferred projects.”

Villagers expressed concerns toward the end of the session that the lack of trust or confidence in the POA resulted in the negative vote last November and would likely doom any assessment increase put to vote. Luehring asked, “If you vote against an assessment increase, who are you hurting?”

Addressing a concern about the announced review of voting procedures that was voted at the last board meeting, Campagna reported that a subcommittee had been formed consisting of himself, Keith Keck, Jim Zahn, Jerry Yeric and Renee Haugen. Campagna agreed that the committee’s work was to tweak the voting process in response to complaints that had been made by members, not make major changes.

The proposed changes will be presented as new business at the December board meeting. Villagers may comment at the December meeting or by email to the directors on the proposed changes between the December and January board meetings. The proposals will be voted on at the January board meeting.

One member expressed concerns about the POA administration being top-heavy, with too many senior staff and not enough workers. Erickson responded that the ratio of supervisors to staff in the public services department was 8 to 65. Another department had 13 supervisors to 67 workers. Recreation had 6 supervisors for 43 employees.

A Village boat owner commented that fees for boats were being raised next year and compared the fee unfavorably to the fees charged at Lake Ouachita or Bella Vista. Campagna noted that the Village fees were at market rate. Fees needed to be raised “to keep the Village where it is,” he said. The Villager noted that audits of boats on lakes had found that many had no stickers, indicating that no fee had been paid. Erickson said that when owners were notified of the default, they all paid the fees, except for one boat owner.

Erickson announced that a prospective board member orientation was scheduled for Dec. 7, for anyone considering running for the board. She noted that anyone could attend, even if they were not intending to be a candidate for the board.

Erickson further explained that after new board members are elected and seated, there is a board member orientation to provide an overview of the liabilities and responsibilities of being a director, which is led by a consultant and an attorney.

To a concern that the Village was not in compliance with the recent court decision, Erickson said that a committee that included Luehring had reviewed the governing documents and proposed changes in them to respond to the opinion, and that the changes had been voted on and implemented, added that any member with a proper purpose could review POA records and documents.

One newer Village member who had purchased a home had decided that it required more renovations than she had originally thought and had decided to build a new home. Her concern was the higher fees that were being charged for new home construction. The new fees, it was explained, were to better cover the cost of the infrastructure to provide services such as water and sewer to the new home.

The next Let’s Talk will be in January. Date, time and location will be announced in a weekly Village Digest e-blast from the POA. Reserve an opportunity to ask questions by registering through the link in the Digest’s Let’s Talk announcement. Reservations are not required to attend and observe the sessions, and all Villagers are encouraged to attend. This session was recorded and will be posted on the POA’s YouTube channel.