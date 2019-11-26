The Arkansas Missouri Railroad will launch the 2019 Holiday Express Pajama Train this Friday.

The inaugural ride of the new season will leave from the Van Buren Depot, 813 Main St., at 5 p.m. A second excursion will begin at 6:30 p.m., with each train going out 30 minutes before returning to the depot for a total of one hour train time.

Hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit with Santa Claus at the Depot will be part of the fun, along with on-board caroling. All proceeds will support the Van Buren High School Band Boosters, who will be providing the entertainment.

“We are excited to bring the Holiday Express back to the River Valley for another year,” said Brenda Rouse, Passenger Train Operations Manager, Arkansas Missouri Railroad. “It’s a great time for adults and children, and it gives the public a chance to see the exciting progress community leaders and downtown business owners have made in turning Van Buren into a destination city for our area. We are proud to be a part of it and to do our part in giving our citizens and families some holiday cheer!”

In addition to its Friday launch, the Holiday Express will run all day on Saturday (Nov. 30) and offer the last ride on Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. before returning for multiple excursions on Dec. 9, 10, and 11.

The full schedule of departure times are:

• Nov. 29, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

• Nov. 30, 11 a.m.; 1, 3, 5, and 6:30 p.m.

• Dec. 1, 11 a.m.; 1, 3, and 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 9, 11 a.m.; 1 and 5:30 p.m.

• Dec. 10, 9 and 11 a.m.; 1, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.

• Dec. 11, 9 and 11 a.m.; 1, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the event or to reserve your seats, visit AMTrainRides.com or call 479-725-4017.