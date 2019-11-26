The Division of Arkansas Heritage will host open houses at its 3 Little Rock museums on Dec. 8.

Each museum will be open to the public and offer an array of food, music, crafts and other entertainment. Admission is free, and a trolley will be available to take patrons between museums, as well as the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, at no charge.

Historic Arkansas Museum, 1-4 p.m. 200 E. Third St., http://www.historicarkansas.org/events/2019-12-8-52nd-annual-christmas-frolic.

Enjoy hot cider and ginger cake and celebrate the season as it was done in the 1800s. Living history characters will be on the grounds, and shopping of Arkansas-made items will be available in the gift shop. Visitors can take their photo by the reconstructed 1800s Pleasure Wagon.

Old State House Museum, 1-5 p.m., 300 W. Markham St., http://www.oldstatehouse.com/events/12-08-2019-holiday-open-house.

Visitors will find the Old State House colorfully decorated for the season, and local music groups will perform delightful carols. Fun, hands-on activities will be available to children; they can create unique cards and more.

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 2-5 p.m., 501 W. Ninth St., http://www.mosaictemplarscenter.com/events/12-08-2019-holiday-open-house.

The sixth annual “Say It Ain’t Say’s” Sweet Potato Pie Baking Contest will choose the best pies by both professional and amateur cooks. Listen to performances of holiday music while you sample each contestant’s pie.

Governor’s Mansion, 1-4 p.m., 1800 Center St., http://www.friendsofthemansion.org/christmas-open-house.

The historic Arkansas Governor’s Mansion will be transformed into the quietness of the Holy Night with numerous trees adorned with international ornaments made by Arkansas students. And a train will await all youngsters with a special gift from Santa.



