Growing A Healthy Charleston

You are invited to attend Growing a healthy Charleston at noon on every first Friday at the Charleston Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933.

Monthly Business Meeting

Hosted by Knights of Columbus council 12875. November 21, 6:00 pm Meal - 6:45 pm Rosary - 7:00 pm Business Meeting Followed by Camaraderie

Charleston Thanksgiving Community Service

6:00 P.M., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at First Baptist, Charleston, AR. Come and Bring a Friend!!!!

Thanksgiving Food Drive

Friday, November 22, 2019, at First Methodist Church, 9:30. This is where the school will bring the can goods to be sorted, divided, and ready for the Thanksgiving Baskets.

Thanksgiving Food Drive (Baskets)

Monday, November 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Charleston, 9:00 Food will be delivered to First Baptist Church, 9:30 – Food Baskets will be made, 12:00- Food Baskets will Be distributed., If You would like to volunteer please call Charleston First Baptist.

Ozark Worship Night

December 14, Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Fayetteville, 560 N Rupple Rd, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704. Our vision for Ozark Worship Night is to come together as God’s people. That we may minister to the heart of God, press into his presence, and see an awakening in the hearts of His people. We desire to see His truth proclaimed, His Church united, and His Kingdom come on Earth as it is in Heaven