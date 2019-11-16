THEFTS

NORTH 32ND STREET, 4700 BLOCK: A tab, a charging cord and a charging port valued at $170 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 5500 BLOCK: A 2018 Ford Fusion valued at $32,000 was reported stolen.

RALEIGH STREET, 100 BLOCK: A 2008 Kia Optima valued at $8,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 18TH STREET, 3300 BLOCK: A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle valued at $25,000 was reported stolen.

3731 TOWSON AVE.: A 2019 side-by-side vehicle valued at $16,500 was reported stolen from Honda Powersports.

SOUTH WALDRON AVENUE, 1200 BLOCK: Tools, a denim jacket, a radar detector and a necklace valued at $479 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her son threatened his brother with a knife.

ASIA MCKINSEY ADAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

DAVID MATTHEW FINES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Sebastian County, a court mandate and a parole violation.

GIOVANNIE IVAN BARRAGAN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, an unspecified felony warrant outside of Sebastian County and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.