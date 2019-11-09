Go Forward Pine Bluff has accepted a check from Entergy for their sponsorship of the 2019 King Cotton Holiday Classic. Sponsorships are used to underwrite team travel and accommodations while in Pine Bluff as well advertising and operating the tournament. Joseph McCorvey stated “Entergy’s sponsorship helps defray operational costs of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.”

The King Cotton Holiday Classic was revived last year after a 15 plus year hiatus. Last year’s tournament was a success and this year’s is slated to be better. Regional teams have been added to the team rosters to attract even more Arkansas fans to Pine Bluff.

High school teams will travel from California, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, and Arkansas to compete December 27 through 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

“Thank you, Entergy, for supporting King Cotton Holiday Classic” stated Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley.

Entergy supports community-based projects that focus on community enrichment and improvement. “We are proud to invest in programs in the communities where we live and work,” said Tongia Gaston, Customer Service Representative for Entergy Arkansas, Inc.