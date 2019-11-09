Fort Smith Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking for its capital improvement work at Northside High School on Monday evening.

The groundbreaking will kick off the district’s efforts to upgrade and renovate its second high school campus, adding security and space for more students.

According to a press release from the district, the event is scheduled to be held on the front lawn of the school, 231 North B Street at 5 p.m.

The weather is expected to be below freezing with a chance of rain, however, so arrangements are being made for an alternate location. Those interested in attending the groundbreaking, which is open to the public, are encouraged to check the Fort Smith Public Schools Facebook page for updates.

Southside High School implemented a new pickup, drop off and parking plan for the first phase of its construction project. No plans for any adjustments at Northside have been announced.

Work at Northside is expected to cost $38.1 million. This includes renovations, additions, personnel and other necessary work, such as utility line relocation. Funds will be available through the voter-approved millage increase from 2018.

The school is set to receive a new administrative center at the front of the building, a secure entry that connects to the offices for guest check in, a freshman center, basketball arena and storm shelters.

Though there has been opposition to how the work will change the front facade of the building — both towers and the grizzly bear statue will remain — some alumni have previously shared excitement about the project.

“I, too, love the look of Northside — the brick towers and distinctive architecture are part of my Northside experience,” Northside alumna Autumn Minnick wrote previously. “But my memories are not lessened if the front of the school doesn’t look exactly the same as it did when I attended. The spirit of Northside is not in the bricks and mortar — it is in the people who make it such a special place.”

The work will be performed in phases as to minimize the disruption students and faculty experience. Everything is set to be complete before the school year starts in August 2021.