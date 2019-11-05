Proposals will be sought for a new marketing firm contract, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Comprehensive Master Plan marketing subcommittee heard recently.

A marketing contract currently held by Little Rock-based Ghidotti Communications expires Dec. 31. The company fulfilled the terms of the contract, and marketing is currently being performed in-house.

Goals in a new contract will be for the Village to stand out in the marketplace, not just to advertise HSV.

The primary reach of current targeted marketing includes Arkansas, Texas, Illinois and Florida.

Secondary targets are California, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Other states targeting to lesser extents are Tennessee, Missouri and Louisiana.

The number of Discovery packages sold by the POA continues to rise, with 63 or more so far.

Also discussed was the importance of direct member contact to potential owners.

Positive interaction is more effective than any advertising, research shows.