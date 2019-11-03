When people walk their dogs (or cats) at Creekmore or fish at Carol Ann Cross, they’re probably not thinking about how it came to be. In a city that’s more than 200 years old, however, there’s a lot to discover. Even in the parks system.

Creekmore Park

This iconic landscape was founded 70 years ago after two land donations and residents’ financial support.

E.F. Creekmore donated to the city 23 acres of land “for a public park and children’s playground, for the use and benefit of the inhabitants” on Dec. 23, 1943.

Leigh Kelley, a real-estate mogul, donated 15 acres and residents contributed to the purchase of 10 more acres. The park was supposed to be free to the public and have no threat of encroachment.

The park officially opened on June 4, 1949, a little more than five years after the first donation, but the wait was worth it. More than 10,000 people attended the 12-hour celebration, the Times Record reported.

A schedule from the party featured swimming and diving demonstrations, two meals, a magician, group singing, baseball, horseshoes, a “Bathing Beauty” contest and no curfew.

The celebration also included the dedication of the miniature railroad, which was created to “foster goodwill,” said Cyndi Pence Glidewell.

Glidwell’s grandfather Eldon Pence Sr. worked for Kansas City Southern and helped get the company to lay about half a mile of railroad tracks for the small train. The original steam engine was built by Sam Skidmore of Paris, Texas, who sold it to the city for $5,000.

There was a time when the train was expensive and the city considered getting rid of it, Glidewell said, but several residents started a trust fund in honor of her grandfather to help with operational costs.

“It’s always been the cheapest, best deal in town. Not everyone had air conditioning, so you could go to Creekmore Park and swim and then go ride the train to cool off,” Glidewell said. “It was really nice to see them revitalize it after we got the trust going, and they recognized there was interest in not letting the train go away.”

The train is now electric and Exide Technologies donated earlier this year a new battery system. Deputy Parks Director Sara Deuster said the “Holiday Express” train will celebrate this winter its 20th year operating.

“Creekmore Park is at present the largest and most widely used of the city park properties, primarily due to its location near the center of Fort Smith, but also because of the recreational facilities,” James Charles, former Parks and Recreation director, said in 1974.

Carol Ann Cross Park

At another location nestled in the middle of Fort Smith is a stunning 61-acre landscape with geese, a fishing pond, walking train and playground. It was named after the late Carol Ann Cross, a 12-year-old girl who who spent a large portion of time on the property before her unexpected death in 1967.

The area was previously called Wildcat Mountain but was developed into a city park in 1974. It was previously a tuberculosis sanitarium and later managed by the Fort Smith Jaycees, a young professionals organization.

Glidewell said she and her older sister would often ride their horses at Wildcat Mountain with Cross when they were children.

“Carol was animal crazy. She had all sorts of pets; a horse, dogs, one or two guinea pigs,” Glidewell said. “She was very outdoorsy. She was like Snow White — the birds would come and the bunnies would hop up.”

Those days were full of fun and adventures on horseback. Then Cross got sick.

Suesann Viguet, Cross’ cousin, said the 12-year-old began to feel sick and went to the doctor. He believed she had the three-day measles, but Cross ended up in the hospital and died that night. Viguet now speculates Cross died of spinal meningitis.

“I remember sitting on the stairs listening to my aunts and uncles say, ‘We’re not going to tell (our) grandmother,’” Viguet said. Her grandmother died a day after Cross’ funeral.

Viguet’s family was active in the city, and she recalled conversations about turning the mountain into a park and collecting donations for its development. When Cross died, Viguet said, it made sense to name the park after someone who loved the area.

“Our family enjoyed doing things for the city,” Viguet said. “The city is our love. We’ve been here from the beginning.”

In September 2006, the park was closed until October 2007 for a $2.7 million revitalization project.

Bill Hanna, president of Hanna Oil and Gas, then donated six years later 10 acres at the bottom of the hill for a total park acreage of 61. The city gave Hanna 8.5 acres at the top, which was not easily accessible for park goers.

“I think the parks system has done a really good job keeping it up,” Viguet said. “(Carol) was an active kid. It shows how quickly life can go. It was a sad situation, but I’m proud of the park.”

Harry E. Kelley Park and Tilles Park

Land for Harry E. Kelley Park, located along the Fort Smith riverfront, was donated by heiress Gordon Kelley in 1984.

She wanted the land to be a free picnic park that wasn’t “set aside for the use of any person or organization.” Kelley also requested nothing be sold or fees charged for services or facilities, according to a letter to former Fort Smith Mayor William Vines.

After working with Kelley’s heirs, however, the city can now lease the park to nonprofit organizations and for-profit promoters with no restriction on the number of lease days. Alcohol sales and consumption are also allowed, according to a memo from Jayne Hughes, former Central Business Improvement District downtown development coordinator.

“We are very grateful for the original donation as it has allowed us to bring entertainment to many families in the region,” Hughes wrote in the 2013 memo. “We also appreciate Ms. Kelley’s heirs who are mindful of ways they can add to the economic development growth in the area.”

It features an amphitheater, known as the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Pavilion, walking trails, event center and the glass pavilion.

Land for Tilles Park was conveyed to the city in 1925 by C.A. Tilles. His brother George Tilles Sr. was a major developer in Fort Smith.

George Tilles established the city’s first telephone exchange service, when an operator would connect the calls of two or more people. Jr. was also the editor of the Fort Smith Tribune and manager of the Fort Smith Opera House.

Tilles made forays into politics by becoming the Sebastian County representative in the state Legislature and often invited national leaders to the city.

The park now features a splash pad with ground-level sprayers and a fill-n-dump bucket, a disc golf course, playground, small walking trail and pavilions.

Fort Smith Parks and Recreation manages more than 30 parks, trails and facilities. These include the Park at West End, Martin Luther King Jr. community park, the Fort Smith dog park and Riverfront Glass Pavilion.

Times Record summer intern Gabrielle Vatthanatham, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, contributed to this report.