Headline: Janice L. Roberts announces for Pine Bluff City Clerk

Byline: Special to The Commercial

Janice L. Roberts, a life-long resident of Pine Bluff, has announced her candidacy for Pine Bluff City Clerk

“Pine Bluff is my home, and I am ready to continue putting my experience to work for the people of Pine Bluff.” said Roberts.

Following the example of her parents who were activists with the NAACP and ACORN, Janice said in a press release that she believes in the human dignity and worth of each citizen of Pine Bluff and she knows the importance of office organization and efficiency. “I believe city government’s role is to help citizen’s help themselves, and that is best achieved through transparency, organization, and efficiency. Through my years as a public servant with the Federal Government, City and with the State of Arkansas, I have gained experience to build on the progress we have made.”

Roberts said in the press release that shes is the daughter of a steel mill worker and a life-long educator. Faith, Family and Community Service were the hallmark of her childhood. As a child she learned what it meant to live in a working class family, and discovered the joy of giving back to her community. These lessons led Roberts to serve Pine Bluff as its Fourth Ward Alderwoman. Later that same call to service coupled with her desire to improve the lives of others led her to serve as the Executive Director of the Pine Bluff Boys & Girls Clubs and with the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services. Now, she’s asking for an opportunity to put her experience back to work for you and the city, her loved home for over 40 years.

Roberts said she offers proven skills in Administration & Performance Management, Payroll and Data Management,

Legal Documents Processing and Management, Training, Supervision, Microsoft (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,

Publisher, etc.), and Social Media (Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Skype, YouTube, etc.).

Roberts said she has been endorsed by the current retiring City Clerk, Mrs. Loretta Whitfield.