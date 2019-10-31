The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Blake Street Fish Market, 1130 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 28. Chemical bottle observed being stored next to sauce on shelf. Chemicals should be stored separate from food. Chemical was moved during inspection. Observed seasoning in bulk containers not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment shall be labeled as specified in law. Cutting boards should be resurfaced or replaced. Front three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Outside of fryer equipment, refrigerator, and shelving throughout kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans in kitchen area containing food residue need to be covered when not in continuous use. Floors throughout kitchen, walls, especially near front door and by back door, and ceiling throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be repaired. Floors, walls, and ceilings throughout kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Vent hood is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Pine Bluff High Football Concession, 521 W. 10th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 17. No soap observed at hand washing sinks. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder, or bar) at each hand washing sink. No paper towels observed at hand washing sinks. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Popcorn machine and hot chocolate dispenser in visitor side concession are unclean and need to be cleaned before next use. Observed open packages of hot dogs held over 24 hours being stored in home side concession stand refrigerator not date marked. Food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Observed dead insects in visitor side concession stand. Dead pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests. Observed a leak in the pipes of the two compartment sink closest to the outside door in the visitor side concession. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Three compartment sink in visitor side concession is unclean and needs to be cleaned. No hot water observed on visitor side concession. Hot water needed in concession. Floors in concessions are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Pine Bluff High Football Concession, 521 W. 10th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 28. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink in home side concession. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas.

• Pine Bluff Senior High School, 10th Avenue and Laurel Street. Date of inspection Oct. 17. Milk (46 degrees F) and milk (44 degrees F) in sandwich milk coolers are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Floor under back two compartment sink is unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Pine Bluff Senior High School, 10th Avenue and Laurel Street. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 28. Coolers by the sandwich station are not being used to store TCS food in during inspection.

• Granny’s Kitchen, 2901 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Oct. 25. No hand washing sign at preparation hand sinks. Post provided hand washing signs. Saw no thermometer in glass door cooler. Keep it visible at all times. Uncovered food items in walk in freezer. Cover these items when internal temperatures fall below 41 degrees. Stained wiping cloths laying about preparation area. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Hand sinks/handles, Preparation equipment visibly soiled. Clean all soiled equipment. Preparation area waste cans with no lids. Keep lids on cans when not actively being used. Observation: Non working/unused equipment in preparation and storage. Corrective Action: The premises shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as equipment that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Observation: Floors/walls in preparation areas visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Physical facilities in preparation and storage are in disrepair. When remodeling, make all surfaces durable, non absorbent and easily cleanable.

• Pizza Hut, 7197 Sheridan Road, Suite 104, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 14. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Outside of fryer and prep area by fryer are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. Floors under cooking equipment and some shelving throughout establishment are unclean and need to be cleaned. Walls behind fryers and dough prep area are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• White Hall Yogurt Co., 7179 Sheridan Road, Suite 111, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 14. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• Kitchens on Wheels at the Barbecue Hut, 2203 W. 26th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 8. Observed inside of refrigerator and microwave with accumulation of food residue. Refrigerator and microwave shall be cleaned to sight and touch. The refrigerator and microwave were cleaned during time of inspection. Observation: Need to clean floors, walls in establishment. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.