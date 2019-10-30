The Franklin County 4-H clubs are reorganizing and seeking new members. The purpose of these clubs is to give youth ages 5-19 an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhance leadership skills, and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Youth in 4-H clubs have an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education. The following is a list of the Franklin County 4-H clubs, where and when they meet:

- Franklin Co. Livestock Country Kids 4-H Club, Quarterly Meetings, Ozark High School Agri Building, Call 479-667-3720 for details

- Mountaineers 4-H Club, 1 st Monday, 6:00 p.m., Cooperative Extension Service Meeting Room, Ozark

- Rancho Roundup 4-H Club, 1 st Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Ratcliff Water Department

- River Valley 4-H Club, 4 th Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., Cooperative Extension Service Meeting Room, Ozark

- Shooting Sports Project Club, Call 479-667-3720 for details & locations

- STEM Project Club, 3 rd Saturday, 1:00 p.m., Cooperative Extension Service Meeting Room, Ozark

- Teen Leaders 4-H Club, 2 nd Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., Cooperative Extension Service Meeting Room, Ozark

- Vet Science 4-H Project Club, 1 st Saturday, 10:00 a.m., Cooperative Extension Service Meeting Room, Ozark

- County Line Livestock Project Club Quarterly Meetings , County Line School - Call 479-667-3720 for details

- Charleston Teen Cooking Club, 3 rd Monday, 5:00 p.m., Charleston Library

For more information about meetings, 4-H club membership or program benefits, contact the Franklin County Cooperative Extension office located at 300 Airport Road in Ozark at 479-667-3720.