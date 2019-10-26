Sebastian County could be using solar energy by 2021, depending on its logistical feasibility.

The county has undergone an energy feasibility study through McKinstry to consider solar panel installations in the Fort Smith and Greenwood areas. The $25,000 study is assessing installation logistics and how much county operating costs could shrink if solar energy was used, said County Judge David Hudson.

If the project gets the green light, Hudson said, county officials could have about six to eight months to install the panels. This time frame anticipates how laws could change in the 2021 Arkansas legislative session.

"They’re looking at sites, they’re evaluating the components of the solar energy implementation to our facilities to see if it’s going to be cost-justified. Within the next six months, that should be brought to a head," said Hudson, adding that there's a "strong possibility" that a solar energy project would be successful in the county.

Arkansans who use solar energy save an average of $38,880 over a lifetime, according to Solar Estimate. Utilities and facilities operated throughout Sebastian County would use the solar energy for operation.

Local governments throughout Arkansas have turned to the possibility of solar energy following legislation that has promoted its use, Hudson said. Arkansas Senate Bill 145 passed in the 2019 legislative session and allows local governments to use federal tax credits to implement solar energy.

"(McKinstry is assessing) whether it’s cost-effective to put two sites in and maintain them and how that would be done, and what kinds of savings you would get under the current laws implemented in Arkansas that made it very favorable to look at solar energy projects," Hudson said. "That’s why you’re seeing a lot of action and attention toward solar energy in the state of Arkansas right now."

The potential solar sites would be located in the Fort Smith area for OG&E facilities and the Greenwood area for SWEPCO facilities. Hudson said county officials would prefer the solar sites to both be on county property, which would save them money in the overall cost of the project.

Preliminary findings from the county's feasibility study find that the county may have to undergo a 17-year payback for the investment. He said the reduction of electric energy costs would be the revenue source to pay back the capital costs for a loan. The $25,000 study cost will be rolled into the overall project costs.

"If it’s deemed feasible, it would allow county government to operate more efficiently, particularly once the loan is paid off," he said. "It’s kind of the cost shifting, because you’ll have the loan cost."

Solar panel installation would be a continuation of county energy savings projects, Hudson said. These projects address lighting, ventilation and other energy-consuming aspects of county-run facilities.

"It may bear fruit," he said. "I think it’s worth our time, attention and effort to evaluate it."