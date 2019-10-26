Headline: sheriff’s office, drug task force to participate in drug take back day

Byline: Special to The Commercial

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Drug Task Force, two agencies dedicated to fighting the abuse and misuse of prescription medication, invite area residents to safely dispose of unwanted and expired medicines. Also partnering with JCSO and TCDTF is the Community Empowerment Council, Inc., a registered substance abuse prevention provider in the State of Arkansas for Region 12. Region 12 includes Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Lincoln, and Jefferson Counties. Volunteers also include the Drug Enforcement Agency, and Arkansas Probation & Parole.

On Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of this year’s National Take-Back Initiative 18, the sheriff’s office is giving the public yet another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

“It is better and more safe to bring the prescription drugs to us. Do not flush prescription drugs,” said Capt. Yohance Brunson.

We ask that you bring your medications for disposal to the following collection site:

Super 1 Foods located at 2800 S. Hazel Street in Pine Bluff.

We cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has three permanent prescription drug collection bins located at:

- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office - 410 E. 2nd Ave. Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601

- Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy - 2302 W. 28th Ave. Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603

- Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy - 7240 Sheridan Rd, White Hall, Arkansas 71602

During last year’s 17th Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back conducted on April 27th, 2018, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners, working at more than 6,000 collection sites, collected 937,443 pounds (468.72 tons) of prescription medications that were ultimately removed from circulation.

When those results are combined with what was collected in its 15 previous Take Back events nationwide from 2010-2018, DEA and its partners have taken in over 11,816,393 lbs or 5,908.22 tons of drugs from members of the public at locations throughout the U.S. This is due largely to the efforts of our agency and others alike nationwide that assist with overseeing collection sites that collect more and more prescription pills each year. The initiative demonstrates the American public’s continued appreciation and need for the opportunity to discard unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs from medicine cabinets, bedside tables, and kitchen drawers.

“The Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative addresses an on-going public safety and public health issue,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “Prescription drugs such as hydrocodone (Vicodin), Oxycodone (OxyCotin), and Fentanyl (Duragesic) just to name a few are among the most commonly found in home medicine cabinets. These drugs are also among the highest that are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. A great number of people in our community have been directed or indirectly affected by prescription drug abuse and misuse, and this event allows local residents to be part of the solution. Disposing of unused or unwanted medications in a safe and secure environment is a critical step in fighting this devastating public safety health problem.”

Collection sites in every local community can be found by going to www.dea.gov. This site will be continuously updated with new take-back locations.