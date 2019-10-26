How much money does it take to ensure Fort Smith streets and drainage infrastructure is properly maintained? According to the five-year capital improvement plan, it’ll be about $42.6 million next year.

Stan Snodgrass, engineering director, presented to the Fort Smith Board of Directors the plan Tuesday for 2020-24, totaling an estimated $142 million during the five-year period.

“It seems like it’s significantly higher in 2020 versus ‘21, ‘22,” said At-large Director Neal Martin. “I also looked back to last year and tried to compare it to the CIP presented then and it’s significantly higher. Now, I didn’t go through line by line and look at what was the reason for the increase.”

The plan indicates an expectation to spend roughly $29 million and $22 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Roughly $23 million in projects were expected for 2020 on the 2018-22 plan. On the 2019-23 CIP, $33.2 million was budgeted.

Martin asked if projects have come up to cause an increase in some items.

“No. There are some bigger projects that are supposed to hit this coming year,” Snodgrass said. “And what we don’t get done (in one year) is pushed back.”

An evaluation of the current and previous plans indicate three reasons for the steep increase: More funding is expected to be available for projects next year, the start dates for several major projects were pushed back, and there have been project additions.

“It’s just the dynamic nature of budgeting,” City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

More money

Geffken pointed out the projected funds available for this coming year have steadily increased due to previous projects being completed under budget, grant funds being received or other revenues.

The city expected on the 2018-22 plan to spend a little less than $30 million in 2020.

One year later, the expected funds for 2020 increased to $45.8 million. Now, the city anticipates having $52.6 million for the projects.

No money has been budgeted for the Highway 45 widening project in 2020. Roughly $3 million had been budgeted for next year on previous plans, but it has been pushed back. Snodgrass' report indicates this may not begin until 2022.

Working late

Another factor contributing to the increase is the number of major projects getting pushed back. On the 2018-22 plan, no funding for the Zero Street (Arkansas 255) widening or Geren Road reconstruction projects was allocated for 2020.

The current plan indicates $4.32 million still needs to be spent for the Zero Street widening and $3.5 million is budgeted for the 2020 portion of the Geren Road project. Both are set to begin next year.

A Massard Road widening project with the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority is expected to cost nearly $4 million. Previous plans indicated the work was supposed to start earlier, but a construction contract was not approved until this year.

New needs

Lastly, new projects have been added to the plan based on city needs.

Fort Smith will pay roughly $10.7 million for neighborhood drainage improvements in response to flooding and damage that have occurred during heavy rains. Most of the cost includes $10.3 million in remaining work for ongoing projects. Only $2 million and $4 million were budgeted for 2020 on the 2018-22 and 2019-23 plans, respectively.

The city will spend $200,000 next year in preparation for the Towson Avenue reconstruction project with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Another $950,000 is expected to be spent on levee and floodwall projects. This was added to the 2020 budget after the Arkansas River flooding this summer. The “Rice Carden” levee is eroded and needs additional stabilization, according to the plan. There will be joint repairs to six other locations on the city’s seawall, which leaked during the flooding.

Engineering introduced this year a program to purchase residences that have experienced structure flooding as a result of flooding issues with the May Branch and Town Branch drainage basins. These properties would be purchased if the cost of the structure is less than the cost of drainage improvements in that area.

The program, Snodgrass wrote, would apply to residential structure flooding from city-maintained drainage ways, easements, streets or rights of way. The Arkansas River flooding would not make a person eligible for the program.

Lastly, $4 million has been budgeted for “major storm drain rehabilitation” to prevent sinkholes near the Police Department, National Cemetery and the U.S. Marshals Museum.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors will discuss other capital improvement plans next week and approve them at an upcoming regular meeting.