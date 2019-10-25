Earlier this year, the Trail of Tears overlook at the Fort Smith National Historic Site was flooded, with the five plaques telling the stories of the major tribes that came through the area dislodged and the area covered with fallen trees.

According to Park Superintendent Lisa Conrad Frost, the site is looking to reconstruct the overlook, in coordination with Native American tribes.

The goal for the overlook, much like the Historic Site’s goal with the Trail of Tears, is to improve the public’s understanding and knowledge.

The Trail of Tears occurred because of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, engineered by President Andrew Jackson. The act moved members of the Five Civilized Tribes (Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee Creek, and Seminole) in addition to multiple other smaller tribes. The term “Trail of Tears” is originally the term for the Cherokee removal of 1838-39, which resulted in approximately 4,000 deaths, most from disease; the term is generally applied now to the removal of any Native Americans in the time after the Indian Removal Act.

Native Americans were being removed nearly 50 years later. According to Park Ranger Loren McLane, more than 50 Native American groups were moved into the new territory over the course of the nineteenth century. It is estimated that 15,000 Native Americans died during the removal, often as a result of exposure, disease, or starvation. The Trail of Tears crossed nine states and its different routes add up to more than 5,000 miles.

Because of the location of the Arkansas River, many of the Native Americans were not actually walking if they came through Fort Smith. Most likely, they were either traveling by water or crossing the river by ferry in one of two locations, one where the Midland Avenue bridge is now located.

The first Fort Smith, the military installation, was built in 1817 to keep peace between the Osage and Cherokee. By 1824, it was abandoned, as the military moved west. During the time of the Trail of Tears, Fort Smith was largely inactive, although a second Fort Smith was built because of unfounded fears of Native Americans in the Indian Territory. John Rogers, considered the founder of the city of Fort Smith, was one of those men.

“John Rogers actually sells part of his land holdings back to the United States military for a profit of twenty times as much as he originally purchased it for,” McLane said. “He uses the money with some of his friends to formalize Fort Smith as a major economic point of interest. And then they will actually be competing and making lots of money on the contracts of supplying and moving the annuity funds into the Indian Territory. So the city of Fort Smith would not have existed if it hadn’t been for the removal process.”

Frost has been superintendent of the Fort Smith National Historic Site for the past six years. She is also a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She feels that the site assists in helping Arkansans and Native Americans remember what led to the foundation of Fort Smith and the history of Native Americans.

“It’s very important, because of the site’s history and federal Indian policy, and the fact all of the stories that affect tribes today are intertwined through our site in some way, shape, or form,” said Frost. “What I think is significant here is this is the first area, especially along the corridor of the Arkansas River, that tribes who were removed saw their new home for the first time.”

According to Frost, the site is working with tribes on possible new exhibits, as well as reaching out to them about the possibilities for a new Trail of Tears overlook.

“When we tell stories, we want to make sure we’re reaching out to them, so it’s their story that we’re telling,” she said.

The Fort Smith National Historic site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day and possibly during severe weather events. It is located in downtown Fort Smith. Some of the exhibits include an overview of the foundation of Fort Smith as a military installation and city and an interactive exhibit about the Trail of Tears.