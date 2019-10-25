THEFTS

3203 MIDLAND BLVD.: A check valued at $1,650 was reported stolen from Medley & Sons Autobody.

CAVANAUGH ROAD, 2700 BLOCK: A 1991 Lincoln Town Car valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 36TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A woven bag, money and a First National Bank chip key valued at $20 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH SEVENTH STREET, 2100 BLOCK: Money valued at $1,500 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 44TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A wedding band set, earrings, four baseball hats, a rosary, two gold necklaces and other jewelry valued at $2,450 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

KELLEY HIGHWAY, 4300 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

BRADLEY DRIVE, 3900 BLOCK: Money and perfume valued at $200 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 38TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

JAMES EARL RANDOLPH JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree forgery and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JUSTIN GRANT FENNER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.

IAN CHRISTOPHER HOUSTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on two felony warrants out of Scott County and Alma and misdemeanor failure to pay fine and failure to appear warrants out of Fort Smith.