In just the past seven months, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith has made several moves that will impact residents for years to come.

Announced just recently, the Arkansas Colleges of Health Educated donated four acres of land to Mercy for a 49,000-square-foot rehabilitation hospital.

Mercy and Kindred Healthcare LLC said in June they were partnering to establish a 40-bed rehab hospital, with Kindred managing the daily operations. The new facility will be located on the ACHE campus at Chaffee Crossing.

The hospital will care for adults recovering from stroke, neurological disease, spinal cord or brain injuries and other major illnesses or injuries. Students in the ACHE occupational and physical therapy programs, set to begin in 2021, will use the facility as a learning site.

“We are so thankful to ACHE for their generous gift and their support in bringing additional inpatient rehabilitation services to our community,” Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, said in the news release. “We’ve had a strong relationship with ACHE for many years and we look forward to more opportunities to partner in the future.”

Construction is expected to begin in early 2020 and take 12 months to complete.

This is yet another facet of the partnership between Mercy and ACHE. Some osteopathic medicine students have done clinicals at Mercy, while some third-year students are doing their on-site rotations at the various facilities in Arkansas. Mercy Clinic Chaffee Crossing is also a primary care clinic on the ACHE campus where students go to learn.

“Our partnership with Mercy has been a critical element in fulfilling our mission to improve lives in our community,” ACHE CEO Kyle Parker said in a release. “Through these cooperative efforts, we are excited to expand health care and provide learning environments for our students.”

At the hospital itself, Mercy completed this summer a renovation of its general surgery wing. It includes 22 exam rooms and three operating rooms.

The clinic, which combined two general surgery clinics within the Mercy healthcare system at the main hospital, will provide general or vascular surgeries. These include, but are not limited to, procedures on gallbladders, hernias, breasts and biopsies.

Other accommodations for wheelchair and bariatric patients, such as electronic doors and wider entrances to exam rooms, have been added.

Also at the hospital is a new obstetrics emergency room in the Labor and Delivery building for pregnant woman of any stage.

Pregnancies less than 20 weeks were previously sent to the main ER, but they are now being seen in Labor and Delivery.

Dr. Andrew Riché, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith chief of staff, previously told the Times Record this has reduced the number of patients in the main ER. It’s also given women an opportunity to be seen by a board-certified obstetrician, which are more readily available through a partnership with OB Hospitalist Group.

There are eight OBs working the center to provide 24-hour care every day. It is just the second obstetrics ER with contracted hospitalists in the state.

It has worked with the Sebastian and Crawford County health departments, its clinic at the Riverview Hope Campus and 1st Choice River Valley Pregnancy Medical Clinic to provide all women prenatal care. Those who visit the ER and do not have an OB or limited access to prenatal care are connected with the Mercy McAuley Family Medicine Clinic for additional services and follow ups.

“Regardless of pay source, with or without insurance, we won’t turn anybody away,” Riché said.

Another addition to Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith is neurosurgery. Duo Drs. Kenneth and Kate Foxx, bring renewed 24-hour neuro care.

The married doctors had already performed about 30 surgeries in the first few weeks since their August arrival. In the last several years, those would have likely been transferred to other hospitals.

Mercy offered around-the-clock neurological services from 1962 to 2016, but the influx of new surgeons has not been enough to meet the need nationwide.

Ryan Gehrig, Mercy Fort Smith president, said before the Foxxes arrived that roughly 2,200 neurological cases alone left the Fort Smith area annually. He said more than 700 neuro trauma patients were transferred, as were more than 1,500 spinal cases annually.

“We’re not planning on sending any cases out,” Kenneth Foxx said last month. “We can take care of everything right here. Mercy’s been a fantastic partner in that, and given us the tools to provide that high level of care right here in Fort Smith.”

Dr. Webster Pilcher, chairman of the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Department of Neurosurgery, where they performed their residencies, called them an “extraordinary team.”

Both were chief neuro residents at Strong Memorial Hospital, the university’s flagship facility, and presided over more than 2,000 surgical cases each year, Pilcher told the Times Record.

“The breadth of their surgical skills is impressive. We were proud to have them on our team and will follow their careers in Fort Smith with interest,” Pilcher said. “Their talent, their compassion for the patients they serve and their desire to make a difference, will make them a wonderful asset to the Fort Smith community.”

Mercy Fort Smith, like Baptist Health, works with the community to promote proactive care. It has partnered with Future School of Fort Smith to develop curriculum for a class that teaches skills such as yoga, meditation, food shopping and reading nutrition labels. It also participates in the Times Record regular Local Heath Q&A program and hosts community events to discuss health, wellness and symptoms of common diseases.