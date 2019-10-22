The 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base has been a part of Fort Smith since 1953, when the 184th Technical Reconnaissance Squadron was organized.

At the time, it consisted of 18 officers and 93 enlisted personnel. In 1962, it was redesignated as the 188th Tactical Reconnaissance Group.

It has gone through multiple changes since then, from acquiring its current designation as the 188th Wing to changing its nickname of “Rick’s Rippers”— named for Arkansas native Maj. Gen. Earl T. Ricks — to its current tag the “Fighting Razorbacks.” During that time, the 188th featured many different aircraft models, from the RB-26, a twin-engine modified bomber, to the F-100 and the F-16C. The F-100 changed the wing’s mission from reconnaissance to a fighter wing.

In 2005, as part of a Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) decision, the F-16 squadron was removed and the wing began to work with A-10s. The wing’s last change was in 2015, when its aircraft became the MQ-9 Reaper, a remotely piloted aircraft.

Col. Leon Dodroe, who assumed the role of Wing Commander in August, said the MQ-9 provides the military with unique capability.

“We’ve provided combat capability to the combatant commanders overseas, from here in Arkansas,” he said. “We fly it via a remote split ops. There is a unit over in the area of operation that refuels, does maintenance, and arms the aircraft. They launch it, and then we remotely grab it via satellite and fly it from stateside to provide real-time imagery, as well as weapons effect on the battlefield.”

In addition, the 188th provides distributed ground system, which takes imagery the MQ-9 provides, collects it, reviews and processes it, and then provides decision analysis for the ground commander. The wing’s third mission is space-focused targeting.

“What they do is provide analysis on what affects the ground commander on a particular building installation, so they can map out an area that is a military target, and then they map out anything that would be perceived as collateral damage,” said Dodroe. "If there’s any hospitals or churches or monuments, we want to protect and stay away from them.”

Dodroe, who has 4,000 hours of flight time, said it’s an intense endeavor for pilots of the MQ-9. While they are operating it in the safety of a room in Arkansas, they also have to interact with 18 different computer screens, as well as communication through telephones and radio. There will be an operations supervisor, who assists the pilot and controls the mission, as well as an intelligence operations specialist who provides backup and continuity to the mission.

Beyond its three main missions, the 188th Wing is also an Air Force National Guard base. In addition to the 300 active duty enlisted and officers, there are about 700 National Guard members. The base has a RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineer) training center, which can be used to train personnel in heavy repair, including runway repair. There is even a truck driving school on base for military and Department of Defense personnel.

The concept of the citizen airman, one who serves globally, but lives and works in the local area, is alive at the 188th Wing. Personnel have responded during this past year’s flooding, spending more than four days filling 120,000 pounds of sandbags. They have also provided support for up to 150 personnel in the Virgin Islands during the recent hurricane. Even the distributed ground system was implemented for the recent flooding, assisting in attaining real-time information for decision making at the operation center in Little Rock.

“I’m just extremely proud of everything that our airmen do here, both locally within our community, as well as supporting the overseas fight," Dodroe said. "Their level of excellence and innovation is just amazing."