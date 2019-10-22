Two Fort Smith men involved in the February nonfatal shooting of a cab driver in the head pleaded guilty to offenses tied to the incident.

Keithan Kashan Norris, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder, first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons, while Norman Dave Massey, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and first-degree battery. Norris on Feb. 19 shot a cab driver behind the ear and in the arm as part of a planned robbery but Norris and Massey, according to reports.

Norris around 11 p.m. Feb. 19 shot Michael Haynes, who was 47 at the time, near Morrison Elementary School while trying to get the location of a drug dealer they planned to rob. He and Massey called the cab to get to the location of the robbery, according to the prosecutor's synopsis.

When they arrived at the intersection of Newlon and Mussett roads, Norris told the driver a girl was going to come and pay the cab fare. He then pulled out a handgun and shot the driver in the head and then shot him again before fleeing, the synopsis states.

Norris and Massey are seen on video surveillance running from the scene.

Haynes has undergone multiple surgeries for the injuries from the shooting. He believes Norris was trying to kill him.

After developing Norris as a suspect, police found a .22-caliber pistol near the residence where he was staying, the synopsis adds.

Police arrested Massey after identifying him as one of the suspects in the surveillance video. He told officers he and Norris shot the driver at least twice and then fled the vehicle. Officers found Norris off Osage Street wearing a hooded shirt seen in the video with a blood splatter on the sleeve, according to a probable cause affidavit filed after the arrests.

Norris has been sentenced to 32 to 55 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for his offenses. Massey has been sentenced 10 years, according to their respective sentencing orders.