THEFTS

SOUTH 91ST STREET, 3600 BLOCK: A flatbed trailer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 56TH STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A 2008 black Ford Escape was reported stolen.

NORTH 19TH STREET, 800 BLOCK: Property valued at more than $1,000, including a scooter and a computer, were reported stolen.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

RHONDA Y. MELTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession during a traffic stop on a scooter.

BRADLEY JAY CARVER OF GREENWOOD was arrested on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession, a fugitive from justice warrant and obstructing government operations.

THOMAS DAVID HAGY AND SKYLER SWEENEY OF FORT SMITH were arrested on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession and suspicion shoplifting at Dillard’s in Central Mall.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he was stabbed by an unknown assailant while taking out the trash in the 2100 block of Brooken Hill.

JEFFERY ROWE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, public intoxication and a parole violation after a domestic disturbance call in which a woman was hit in the head with a screwdriver and injured.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

TOBY LAVOY ROGERS OF MULBERRY was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree battery, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication at the Malco Theater parking lot on South Waldron Road lot in Fort Smith.

DUSTIN SIMONETTI OF GREENWOOD was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Pennsylvania.

ERIC LUNA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic assault.

JAMIE DALE RAWLES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure-to-appear warrant and three other warrants.

VALERIE NICOLE BYNUM OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure-to-appear warrant and one other warrant.

LUKE ALAN RUTLEDGE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony parole violation and four other warrants.

TOWSON AVENUE, 1000 BLOCK: Criminal mischief and damage of property valued at $2,000 was reported at the Hilltop Bar when an air conditioning unit was pushed through a wall from the outside, hitting a TV and a karaoke machine.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 2400 BLOCK: Criminal mischief and damage of property valued at $2,700 was reported at JAAZCO.