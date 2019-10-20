Oct. 20, 1826 — Maj. William Bradford, the first commanding officer of Fort Smith, dies of yellow fever. He was a veteran of the War of 1812, an explorer, a Kentucky legislator and one of the first brigadier generals in the Arkansas militia.

Oct. 20, 1927 — Ground is broken for Christ the King Catholic Church at Greenwood Road and South S Street, the building in Spanish style.

Oct. 20, 1939 — The Fort Smith Grizzlies beat the Little Rock Tigers 12-0 in their annual game at Grizzly Stadium, with 4,500 spectators attending.

Oct. 20, 1970 — Voters approve a dog leash law, 6,156 to 3,792 votes, restricting animals to private property unless leashed.

Oct. 21, 1887 — The Fort Smith Elevator announces that Bass Reeves is acquitted of murder and that he insisted on shaking Judge Isaac Parker’s hand after court.

Oct. 21, 1887 — The city council passes an ordinance against circus parades on city streets and grants the franchise for a streetcar line on Wheeler Avenue.

Oct. 21, 1908 — The first electric car runs in Fort Smith. Car No. 18 is one of six purchased in St. Louis for the trolley system. The five remaining arrive the next day.

Oct. 22, 1882 — Fort Smith experiences a small earthquake with three aftershocks.

Oct. 22, 1916 — A new fraternal organization called the Knights and Ladies of Arkansas is formed in Fort Smith, which will be the national headquarters for the organization.

Oct. 22, 1921 — A ceremony is held as the cornerstone of the new St Edward’s Infirmary is laid. At four stories high, it will accommodate 150 patients and be operated by the Sisters of Mercy of Fort Smith.

Oct. 23, 1916 — Kaw Paving Company begins paving Towson Avenue.

Oct. 23, 1961 — Radio and television personality Arthur Godfrey has a layover at the Fort Smith Airport. He says of the airport, “It’s a lovely terminal and a wonderful building.”

Oct. 24, 1902 — Jazz pianist and band leader Alphonso Trent is born in Fort Smith. His father, E.O. Trent, was a longtime principal at Lincoln High School.

Oct. 24, 1999 — Beverly Enterprises moves into a new 318,000-square-foot, $40 million headquarters in south Fort Smith.