The libraries of the River Valley serve thousands of people each year, offering roughly 600,000 books and other material, as well as other services. The libraries that are now part of the Fort Smith Public Library System, the Crawford County Library System and the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library System began simply and with far fewer options.

The Fort Smith Public Library’s origin was in 1888 with a group of Fort Smith women establishing the Fortnightly Club, a social and literary club, which included Mary Parker, wife of Judge Isaac Parker. One club topic was the need for a public library, and they opened one in 1892. By 1902, it was the largest public library in Arkansas. In 1906, a grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation was secured, and a new library in Fort Smith, the Carnegie City Library, built at 318 N. 13th St., was opened. There were 3,200 books on the shelves. The librarian, Miss Starr Weaver, was paid $500 a year.

In 2000, three new branches, located on Dallas Street, S. 28th Street and Windsor Drive, were opened. The next year, a new main library was opened; at 67,000 square feet, it was nearly twice as large as the previous building. The four branches house nearly 300,000 books and other materials.

The FSPL is funded through property tax in Fort Smith, which means that non-residents have to purchase library cards if they want to check out material or use computers in the libraries. However, according to director Jennifer Goodson, that’s just a small portion of the libraries’ resources.

“The vast majority of what we offer is available to anyone: our library programs, our materials, our expertise," she said. "Most of the things that go on at the library are available to everyone. It’s just checking out books and accessing some of our digital resources that requires a card.”

In addition to books and computer access, Goodson touts the library’s role as a community space, or, as the FSPL likes to refer to it, the “community front porch.” Throughout the four branches, there are seven meeting rooms, available to anyone. FSPL also offers classes in technology, and staff members will assist people on how to use devices such as smartphones and tablets.

“Every month we have between 30 and 50 free programs for children, teens and adults,” Goodson said. Additionally, the library offers digital books which can be checked out on Kindles and other reading devices; Mango, which helps people learn foreign languages; and Tumble books, digital books which include sound and animation; and Kanopy, a free streaming video program.

The Crawford County Library System opened in 1999. Before that, the libraries in Alma, Cedarville, Mountainburg, Mulberry and Van Buren were part of the Ozarks Regional Library System. Then there were around 60,000 books and other materials in the libraries, along with eight employees.

According to CCLS director Eva White, there are now nearly 200,000 books and other materials, as well as 29 employees. Most of the libraries in the CCLS have new buildings: Mulberry in 2008; Van Buren and Cedarville in 2011; and Mountainburg in 2018. While the Alma library has expanded, remodeling a second storefront, there are plans for a new building, although there has been no timeline set for this.

Like the FSPL, CCLS offers digital access, audiobooks, study rooms and meeting rooms, as well as programs like story time for children and summer reading programs. Additionally, adults can participate in exercise programs, health seminars, craft and art classes, and book clubs, among others. Genealogy searches and forein languages study are also available for patrons.

“We try to provide whatever our clientele needs,” White said. “We want to be open and accessible, and we take requests from everybody. We have even gotten some material from Hong Kong.”

The Scott-Sebastian Regional Library System covers all of Scott County and South Sebastian County. Libraries are in Greenwood, Lavaca, Hartford, Mansfield and Waldron. Greenwood’s library was founded in 1944, in the basement of the old courthouse. The Scott-Sebastian Regional Library System was formed in 1954. According to director Rene Myers, the libraries have around 111,000 books and other materials.

The library system has 10 employees in total, five of whom work at the Greenwood location. That location is open at least eight hours a day on weekdays and three hours on Saturday. Waldron, which has two employees, is open eight hours a day Tuesday through Friday and three hours on Saturday. Hartford is open Tuesday and Thursday, six hours each day, while Mansfield is open Monday and Thursday, six hours and hours, respectively. Lavaca’s library is open Tuesday from 1-5 p.m.

Although the Scott-Sebastian libraries are smaller and open fewer hours than the other two systems, they are also working hard on modernizing. According to Myers, the plan is to have a website up by the end of the year, which will include a catalog. Scott-Sebastian also has ebooks and audiobooks. At the Greenwood location, assistance with digital devices is also available.

“When I really start to think about public libraries and their power,” Goodson said, “I always come back to the idea that there’s no other place in a community like a public library. We’re open to all; we’re free to all. As soon as someone opens the door, it doesn’t matter what kind of car they drive, how much money they have in their wallet. And people will come in and say, well, how much does it cost? And we say it’s free. It’s free if you live in Fort Smith. And if you don’t live in Fort Smith, you have a free library card somewhere. If you live in Greenwood or you live in Lavaca, you have access to a free library card. And I think that’s just one of the most wonderful and delightful and surprising things about the public library.”