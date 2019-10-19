Fort Smith Police will begin a two-week "directed patrol" on Monday to focus on tractor-trailers that are not on the city’s designated truck route.

The Central Business Improvement District Commission has called for stronger enforcement of the truck route in the downtown area for over two years.

City administration has worked with trucking companies in advance of the directed patrol to allow companies more time to educate their drivers on the correct route.

The truck route is from Wheeler and Towson avenues to Zero Street to Interstate 540. The city only allows trucks on Phoenix Avenue for entities within 500 feet of the intersection of Old Greenwood and Phoenix Avenue as a means of alleviating the need for difficult turns and preventing traffic clogs near Orr Elementary School, a Fort Smith Police news release states.

"We thank our citizens for their patience and our trucking partners for working with us on this matter," the release adds.

Better enforcement of the truck route was encouraged by the CBID in June 2017 as part of its support for the Propelling Downtown Forward master plan. Better signage and even street paint for out-of-town truckers who are not familiar with the truck route was also brought up at the 2017 CBID meeting. The CBID has also discussed ways to alter the truck route for many years in an effort to make downtown for walker and bike friendly.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a truck traffic study in November 2018. A public input session was held in February on the downtown traffic and truck study that is part of a Propelling Downtown Forward initiative.