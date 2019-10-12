A dedicated email address has been created to allow anyone affected by Paul Petersen’s arrest to email the U.S. Attorney’s office at usaarw.adoptions@usdoj.gov.

Duane Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said a direct link is also available at www.justice.gov/wdar.

"Kees encourages anyone who is involved in ongoing adoption proceedings with Paul Petersen to send an email to this address with any questions or concerns about how Petersen’s arrest may affect them," a news release states. "The identity of involved parties and information received will be strictly confidential."

As reported Oct. 9, Peterson was the assessor of Arizona’s most populous county and was accused of human smuggling in an adoption fraud scheme that brought dozens of pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. to give up their children for adoption, including in Arkansas, court records show.