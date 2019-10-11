Volunteers are needed to provide free income tax assistance to those who need help in filing their taxes, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Center and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., are seeking volunteers.

Neighborhood volunteers are needed to electronically file federal income tax returns, greet taxpayers and help organize their paperwork, handle quality control, and keep computer equipment running, according to the release.

The last three tax seasons PBICVR VITA Center returned back into the pockets of low to moderate income families $396,000, according to the release.

“All volunteers preparing returns are IRS-certified to complete tax returns for people with low to moderate incomes, senior citizens, disabled individuals and for people for whom English is a second language,” said the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, PBICVR executive director.

Free training is available online with classroom-style instruction generally offered between November and January. The instruction and training materials cover how to prepare individual income tax returns and how to file them electronically.

Volunteer hours are flexible and the free tax help sites are located in nearby community centers, libraries, schools and other similar places. It only takes a few minutes to become a TCE or VITA community tax volunteer.

To apply, visit IRS.gov/volunteers. Details: PBICVR, 870-730-1131.