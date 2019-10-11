Arkansas

Green Acres Coffee LLC was incorporated by Rebecca E. Seyller, 331 Carle Drive, Stuttgart, Oct. 4.

Dallas

Ellison Bush & Weed Service LLC was incorporated by Andreal R. Ellison, 911 Charlotte St., Fordyce, Oct. 2.

Drew

Kode Blac LLC was incorporated by Lillian Christine Shaw, 1377 Highway 278 E, Monticello, Oct. 1.

AR Crunch Time LLC was incorporated by Jeremy White, 314 W. Bolling Ave., Monticello, Oct. 1.

Grant

Central AR Log A Load was incorporated by Bobby L. Taylor, 175 Grant 167077, Sheridan, Oct. 1.

Jefferson

Rosekrete Enterprise LLC was incorporated by Jimmy Barber III, 1201 S. Utah St., Pine Bluff, Oct. 1.

Chocolit’s Say No More LLC was incorporated by Galen Harris, 1203 W. 30th Ave., Pine Bluff, Sept. 30.

Icon Entertainment Empire LLC was incorporated by Bria T. Collins, 2461 S. Pointer Road, Pine Bluff, Oct. 1.

WGA Trucking LLC was incorporated by Onequa Scott, 3002 S. Pennsylvania St., Pine Bluff, Oct. 2.

Arma Properties LLC was incorporated by Julio A. Yaguez, 301 Parkway Drive, White Hall, Sept. 30.

TRC Recruiting LLC was incorporated by Patricia Cagle, 3221 Kristen Lane, Redfield, Oct. 1.

Watkin Chapel Outreach Inc. was incorporated by Kenneth E. Jones, 4601 S. Fir St., Pine Bluff, Oct. 4.

Lincoln

Amy’s Animal Rescue of Star City Inc. was incorporated by Alexandra Harper, 717 S. Lincoln Ave., Star City, Oct. 2.