David Bossie, president and chairman of Citizens United, deputy campaign chairman for the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign and co-author of "Let Trump Be Trump," will speak during the Sebastian County Republican Committee's annual Trump-Lincoln dinner on Friday at Double Tree by Hilton Fort Smith Center, 700 Rogers Ave.

The event begins with a 5:45-6:30 p.m. reception/photo opportunity. A silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program will be 6:30-8 p.m. Ticket prices are $150 per couple (reception only, does not include dinner), or dinner and program for $50 per person, with $75 and $100 tickets available. Ticket information is available at eventbrite.com.