Crawford County
A&S Customs Corp, Stacy Sims, 2848 Highway 348, Rudy.
AR Patriots Springdale, Michelle L. Crowl, 11045 Mockingbird Lane, Mountainburg.
Fine Southern Home Custom Builders & Remodeling LLC, Karl Allen Hicks, 10383 High Rock Lane, Rudy.
PH Homes LLC, Brent Lacefield, 812 Main St., Van Buren.
Twisted Wrench Performance LLC, Derek Wade Morland, 10958 Beneux Bottom Road, Mulberry.
Franklin County
DC Development LLC, Phillip Preston Terry, 725 E Main St., Charleston.
Hawg Lot 53 LLC, Cristy Gwin, 20607 N. Highway 23, Ozark.
Shoppes On West Main LLC, Jonas Schaffer, 226 Skyler Drive, Charleston.
South Land United Territories LLC, 9339 Puddin Ridge Road, Ozark.
Swinging Cavaliers Square Dance Club Inc., Ronald Keeling, 415 E. Main St., Charleston.
Polk County
Jacobs Construction Services LLC, Travis Jacobs, 109 Liberty Lane, Mena.
Sebastian County
Bakery Mi Pueblo LLC, Rodrigo Cortez, 6214 Gary Lane, Fort Smith.
EM&M Homes LLC, Matthew Ray Matlock, 2209 S. V St., Fort Smith.
Evolution Martial Arts Academy LLC, Andrea C. Hosken, 2118 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.
Fort Smith Islamic Center, Ismail Ihmeidan, 1800 S. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith.
Inflatables R Us LLC, Colton Case Byers, 5801 Bear Hollow Road, Fort Smith.
Nates Reliable Services LLC, Nathan Dale, 3209 S. 56th St., Fort Smith.
On Pointe Nutrition Van Buren LLC, Meagan Florence, 4114 N. 54th St., Suite A, Fort Smith.
On The Border Trike Shop LLC, Dickie Lee Robertson, 4509 Urbana Drive, Fort Smith.
Precision Pool Care LLC, Moses Solis, 5013 Wirshing Ave., Fort Smith.
Roll On BMX LLC, Rod E. Norris, 14101 Highway 45, Fort Smith.
Solar Shield LLC, Scott Kangas, 5650 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.
The Heritage Group Real Estate Co. LLC, John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.
Tienda & Carniceria El Primo LLC, Samuel Almanza, 1521 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.
Yousufzai LLC, Muhammad Ali Khan, 5100 S. Zero St., Fort Smith.