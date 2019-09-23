Crawford County officials have requested a murder trial be moved to at least the end of November because of incomplete evidence processing.

County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Presley on Thursday submitted a motion for continuance for Christina McKee’s jury trial to be moved at least 60 days from its original date. The trial was scheduled to begin Thursday.

McKee in October 2018 was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm in the death of her ex-boyfriend Shawn Sewell, who she allegedly shot twice in the front seat of his vehicle during an emotional confrontation after she threatened to kill herself, according to an Arkansas State Hospital interview.

The motion follows a previous motion for continuance filed before her previous Aug. 21 trial date to continue plea negotiations and review discovery.

“Reports from the State Crime Lab are still being processed,” the motion states. Defense Counsel Ryan Norris has not objected to the motion.

McKee on the afternoon of Oct. 2 allegedly shot Sewell twice in his truck outside his place of work in the 5200 block of Alma Highway after telling a store clerk she had a gun and was going to kill him, according to court records. McKee in her State Hospital interview said she and Sewell had both cheated on each other and that she wanted to kill herself in front of him.

Police reported McKee admitted she had felt suicidal and had used methamphetamine two days earlier, the forensic report states.

McKee told her forensic interviewer she gave Sewell his belongings and smoked meth with him in the vehicle before producing the firearm. She said they began to argue after his phone rang because she thought it was another woman, and that he called her a “piece of s---“ in the argument. This prompted her to produce the gun and place it to her head, she said.

Sewell grabbed McKee’s wrist and pulled the gun away when his phone went off again. He then slapped her hand when she reached for his phone, the forensic report states.

McKee said she shot Sewell in the side when he smacked her hand. She shot him again in the head when he screamed in her face as she tried to help him, the report states.

McKee in the forensic report said pulling the trigger was “a freak accident.” The interviewer noted McKee cried throughout the interview.

McKee has pleaded not guilty to her charges.