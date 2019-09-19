For University of Arkansas at Fort Smith faculty, Tyler Williams' allegations of racial discrimination reach far beyond hairstyles.

Faculty in a Tuesday panel at the university in response to former UAFS basketball player Williams' allegations that coach Jim Boone discriminated against him because he said he didn't like his dreadlocks and wouldn't recruit players with hair like his said attitudes about race need to change in a way that will allow for interpersonal and structural growth on campus. UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley specifically said "an inability to listen" brought them to Tuesday night.

"We preach and we pledge to live a life of constant learning. That is not limited to academics. It’s less about your IQ than your emotional intelligence, your cultural intelligence," UAFS professor Ron Darbeau said during the panel.

Boone, who members of the UAFS Black Student Association chose to keep from the panel on Tuesday night, allegedly told Williams and his parents in an Aug. 16 meeting that his players can't have their hair "that way" once on the team. He said Williams wasn't required to cut his dreadlocks because Williams was on the team before he was hired but when asked said he would "probably not" recruit players with hair like Williams'.

Riley on Sept. 11 announced school officials did not find evidence of racial discrimination but that changes would be made on campus. Riley and Athletic Director Curtis Janz during the panel announced the creation of diversity committees both for the entire school and specifically for the Athletic Department. Janz also agreed to the creation of an athletic advisory committee for additional oversight following an audience suggestion.

The incident that prompted the creation of these groups is possibly indicative of larger issues, Riley said.

"Of course, institutions that were founded almost 100 years ago were founded to educate the people of the area, and primarily of white people. When you build an organization of privilege, there are inherently going to be systems of privilege that are part of that organization. That has been historically the case," Riley said. "In this way, we are committed to learning about each and every one of those. I’ve only been here a couple of months, and already, something has come to light. But for us, what is most important is identifying all of the ways that each person may be disenfranchised, may feel disrespected or unempowered or not well-educated here and change those things. That’s on us, and we have such an amazing opportunity to do this because we own it."

Riley said the "underlying structures" that permit racially insensitive attitudes to persist must be addressed if they are to move forward as a university. She said the creation of the diversity committee is a step toward programs, policies and training on campus that could prevent such an incident from happening again.

Darbeau said faculty must extend education beyond academics and into cultural practice.

"If we take the time to educate each other, if we take the time to understand each other so we understand the steps that individuals have taken, our ability to relate to them changes," Darbeau said.

Janz said the incident was not "blown out of proportion," especially the response to Boone's retort to Williams' parents that he doesn't "have to deal with" laws that prohibit natural hair discrimination because he doesn't live in a state with such laws.

"That type of response makes it appear that we are unwilling to listen to those other people and their issues," panelist Crystal Lougin of Baptist Health said. "If we are unwilling to listen, how will we navigate change?"

"If I say something that offends you, it offends you. That comment that was on the audio was bad, and if it offends you, it offends you," Janz said.

In light of the nature of the incident, Janz said no one should ever feel as if their cultural expression is diminished. He said some accidentally diminish others' cultures out of ignorance, and that the best way to address this ignorance is to care enough about others as people to take time to understand them.

"If you’re talking about my hair, that’s my personal right, and if you infringe on my personal right, I have the obligation to defend myself and feel the way I want to feel in response to what you said to me," said UAFS Technical Coordinator Wesley Hooks. "I think this was a classic case of a coach saying something to a person, it attacked his personal belief and personal character, and that’s why we’re where we are tonight, because it was not taken as a serious matter."

Riley said she hopes the dialogue on Tuesday night extends beyond UAFS and into Fort Smith. She said the panel and audience interaction had "some great examples" of open dialogue and listening.

"While I’m not happy that this episode has occurred, I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given us to educate ourselves," Darbeau said.