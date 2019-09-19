Local students have the opportunity to kick off The Unexpected with a sidewalk chalk art contest, sponsored by Future School of Fort Smith.

“Chalk the Block” is going to be one of the many events at the kickoff block party to celebrate five years of The Unexpected, a weeklong art festival that features global artists who create murals on downtown buildings.

Jessi Medeiros, Future School art teacher, is spearheading the activity. She said students from multiple local schools have been invited to decorate part of a sidewalk and have their pieces entered into a contest.

She provided a Google file for her students to get inspiration from famous artists — Medeiros said it’s still a learning experience and how artists get better.

Students are free to create a sidewalk chalk composition with a theme of their choice; they can also be 3-D work that “messes with your mind a little” or a standard 2-D piece.

“It’s just getting them to try out the material, investigate other artists and interact with the community as a whole,” Medeiros said. “It’s a lot of really cool stuff.”

The exact location for Chalk the Block will be set once there is a final number of participants.

This is the first block party for The Unexpected, but Future School has been unofficially partnered with the organization since before the school opened.

Future School Superintendent Boyd Logan said it held a spring break camp to gauge interest and test the learning model several years ago. The students, some of whom enrolled at Future School, created an app for The Unexpected to showcase artists and photos.

“The Unexpected actually ended up taking that app and putting it through some other people and using that as the wire frame by which they created the (official) app,” Logan said.

Logan said the event helps teachers embrace the school’s outside-the-box learning model. Some students have created mini-documentaries about the festival, listened to speakers, attended musical performances and toured the city for class credit.

“I don’t think kids appreciate the scale that Unexpected has brought to Fort Smith and the attention and awareness on a national level of what’s happening here,” Future School Principal Allison Montiel said. “That’s really cool, because then they start going, ‘Hey, Fort Smith is kind of a cool place to be. We’re doing something here that is kind of innovative.’”

Logan said the real goal of being at the block party and hosting Chalk the Block is to help students get involved with the community and raise awareness for the school’s “College for All” program.

This allows all students to take college courses for free and receive transportation to classes. College might not be for everyone, but Logan said the school wants to “lower that barrier” for students to experience at least a small portion of post-secondary education.

The party will include food trucks, the River Valley Artisan Market, drink tickets for guests 21-years-old and up, and a collaborative exhibit by Northside and Southside students. Logan said a small portion of revenues made from some vendors will go toward the college program.

The Unexpected will begin Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cisterna Park downtown. Seva Yoga will host a one-hour class the same day at 9 a.m. at Garrison Commons.

Anyone interested in the Chalk the Block event is encouraged to email info@unexpectedfs.com or jmedeiros@fsfuture.org.