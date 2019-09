"Clean Your Slate: Sealing Criminal Records Under Arkansas Law" will be presented at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Sebastian County District Law Library, 100 N. 16th St. in Fort Smith. The free presentation is for the general public and most appropriate for people who have finished their sentence, including probation, and paid all fines and fees. The program will be presented by the Center for Arkansas Legal Services.

For information, call (479) 785-5211.